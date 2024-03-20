South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback attracting Super League interest

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS halfback Dean Hawkins is reportedly attracting interest from Super League clubs.

Despite being lined up to register his seventh NRL appearance for the Rabbitohs this weekend following the dropping of Lachlan Ilias, Hawkins is 25 and has yet to etch his name into a starting line-up Down Under.

That has led his manager Tyran Smith to tell The Mole at the Wide World of Sports that Hawkins could exit the Rabbitohs with his contract running out at the end of the 2024 season.

Manager Tyran Smith had told Wide World Of Sports: “Dean is Souths through and through but there are other NRL clubs have shown a real interest in him – as well as Super League teams.”

He continued: “He was the NSW Cup player of the year last year and captained the Rabbitohs team that won national championship.

“Clubs have been watching him for some time – they know he is only on a one year deal and they want him.

“We have already spoken to a couple of clubs but will wait and see how he goes the next few weeks before taking the next step.

“It’s been frustrating for him the last couple of years not getting many chances at NRL level so we have to do what is best for his career.”

Hawkins has been linked with a move to Super League in the past, with Hull FC rumoured to be interested last year.

