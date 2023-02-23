South Sydney Rabbitohs star Tom Burgess enters into negotiations as he makes Super League call

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS star Tom Burgess is the only remaining Burgess left playing rugby league.

After brothers, Luke, Sam and George all retired, Tom is currently entering into negotiations to extend his contract with Souths – despite admitting he would like to “look at” a Super League move later down the line.

Burgess was linked with a move to the Leeds Rhinos during the Rugby League World Cup after admitting his boyhood love for the club, but he is now keen to press on with a two-year deal with the Rabbitohs.

“We’re in negotiations now, it’s getting there, I want to stay at Souths and I think we’ll come to an agreement,” Burgess told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’d be happy with an extra two years, which would take me through to 33.

“I’m still feeling good. I got through most of last year, I had a little groin issue, but I had off-season surgery and now I’m feeling as good as I’ve ever felt going into a season.”

Burgess believes that Super League is a possibility, but not now considering he has unfinished business with Souths.

“The World Cup was great for me and getting back to England. I hadn’t been back there for four years.

“Super League is something I’d look at, but I don’t think I’m ready just yet. I have a lot of things I want to accomplish with this team.”

Burgess has made 210 appearances for the Bunnies since debuting back in 2013, scoring 17 tries in the process, but the 30-year-old is still playing at the highest level on a consistent basis.