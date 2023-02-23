Ex-Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart attracting Super League clubs about a potential return

FORMER Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart endured a difficult first year in the NRL.

After moving to the Wests Tigers ahead of the 2022 season, much was expected of the England international after a number of superb years in Super League with Wigan.

However, after playing Wests’ opening eight games, Gildart wasn’t seen again for the Tigers and instead made the mid-season loan move to Sydney Roosters.

During that difficult period, the centre was linked with a move back to Super League with the Leeds Rhinos and whilst that transfer never materialised, his agent, Sam Ayoub, has hinted that there is great interest from the UK to bring the 26-year-old back to these shores.

“Whenever players are linked, the only people that can tell the truth is those that write about it,” Ayoub told League Express.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’d like to see how the season pans out before he looks too far ahead.

“That being said, there hasn’t been a shortage of enquiries from Super League clubs about his return and nor shouldn’t there be – he’s a quality international and hopefully he will get that to level again soon.”

In terms of England level, Gildart missed out on the Rugby League World Cup following a tough year in Australia, but Ayoub has backed the 26-year-old to make it back.

“Every player aspires to play for their country and he’s no different.

“He was obviously disappointed at the back end of the season that it didn’t pan out for himself personally. There’s no doubt it would have been deserved if he would have been called up anyway.”

Whilst a number of people have pointed to the idea that Super League backs don’t tend to make it in the NRL as well as forwards, Ayoub dismissed the idea.

“Generalising like that isn’t a good way of having discussions, what’s good for the goose isn’t necessarily good for the gander.”