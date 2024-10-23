South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Jacob Gagai to make Super League move

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS winger Jacob Gagai is on his way to Super League.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports who has revealed that the 29-year-old will be plying his trade in the northern hemisphere in 2025 after being signed by the Huddersfield Giants.

Gagai, who is the younger brother of Queensland State of Origin veteran Dane, ended the 2024 NRL season with nine tries in 17 appearances.

However, with the emergence of Tyrone Munro and Fletcher Myers, Gagai has now been allowed to leave to pursue other opportunities.

“Jacob was a late bloomer and had a great season,” his manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports.

“In the end, his age (Gagai turns 29 in December) probably counted against him.

“Souths would have liked to keep him but had other priorities.

“But an opportunity has come up in Super League and it looks like he will be taking it.”

