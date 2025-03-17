Sponsorship boost for Royal Navy Rugby League

ROYAL NAVY Rugby League want to be the best of the services across the board after clinching a valuable three-year sponsorship deal.

Navigation, communication and project engineering specialists NSSLGlobal, of Redhill, Surrey, will support the Navy’s men’s, women’s and academy squads.

The funding will be primarily put into subsidising the playing schedule, kits and medical support, and also to subsidise a warm-weather training camp for the women’s team this year.

“We’re incredibly proud of our commitment to inclusivity across our three highly-successful teams,” said RNRL vice-chair Commander Mathew Gee.

“Sponsorship from supportive organisations is essential to ensure we can continue to fund them effectively. It’s great to have NSSLGlobal on board as a key part of our team.”

NSSLGlobal programme director Adam Carter said: “We have a 45-year track record of work with the Ministry of Defence and a 42-year partnership with the Royal Navy.

“It’s fantastic for that to extend further with sponsorship of RNRL, which is doing so much for increasing participation in sport among the Armed Forces.”

RNRL were established in 1997, and there are more than 70 male and more than 25 female players registered with the Rugby Football League.

The men’s team reached the fourth round of the Challenge Cup, playing at Championship side Batley, in 2022 and won the Inter Service Championship that year and in 2023.

This year they made round two of the Challenge Cup, facing League One Workington at the United Services Recreation Ground in Portsmouth.

In 2018, the Royal Australian Navy were beaten 3-0 in a series played in England.

Meanwhile the academy secured a hat-trick of Inter Services titles from 2022 to 2024.