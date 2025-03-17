Warrington Wolves star bombs certain try with incredible error in Challenge Cup win

WARRINGTON WOLVES are into the hat for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final after a narrow 26-16 win over Widnes Vikings at the weekend.

But, they were made to work incredibly hard for their success, having fought back from 16-10 down to register three tries inside the final quarter.

And one particular moment did not exactly go down well with the large contingent of Warrington supporters that made the short trip to the DCBL Arena.

With both sides locked at 10-10 just after half-time, the Wolves broke down their left edge as Ben Currie supplied former rugby union winger Alfie Johnson with the final – what should have been a try-scoring – pass.

However, with Johnson already over the line at this time, all the youngster had to do was put the ball down.

Instead, the winger chose to try and gain a few extra metres inside to enhance the kicking position for Josh Thewlis – and it didn’t pay off.

As Johnson dived to score, the ball was knocked from his gasp by a desperate Widnes tackle, with the 23-year-old in despair on the floor after the calamitous error.