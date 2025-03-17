Curtis Teare’s tip as Barrow Raiders forge forward

BARROW RAIDERS centre Curtis Teare says self-belief is key going forward as Paul Crarey’s side try to build on encouraging wins over Goole and Oldham.

After the Vikings were sunk 34-16 in the first round of the 1895 Cup at Victoria Pleasure Grounds, the Roughyeds were beaten 20-6 at the Raiders’ Northern Competitions Stadium (traditionally Craven Park), avenging a 42-4 loss at Oldham in round three of the Challenge Cup.

A second win in three league games (Hunslet were seen off 38-12 in Cumbria before a 24-14 defeat at Halifax) hoisted Barrow up to second place.

Next up for Crarey’s side is a Friday-night game at Bradford before a visit from York on Sunday week, March 30.

Then comes a third meeting of the year with Oldham, this time at Boundary Park, in the 1895 Cup quarter-finals, with Barrow dreaming of a first Wembley visit since the 1967 Challenge Cup final defeat by Featherstone.

When it comes to the league, long-serving Crarey wants to repeat his 2022 feat of taking his team to the play-offs.

Back then, Teare was playing for Whitehaven, having started the season at their neighbours Workington.

The 26-year-old product of amateur club Wath Brow Hornets completed the set of Cumbria’s three professional sides when he signed for Barrow ahead of this season after two tries in 15 appearances for Workington and 18 in 62 for Whitehaven.

Teare, whose father Scott played for Wath Brow and Whitehaven, has crossed five times in six outings for Barrow, and is enjoying his new surroundings.

“It was a tough game at Oldham in the Challenge Cup, but we learned a few things as a playing group,” he said.

“It was great to put in a good performance in the rematch and come away with the two points.

“I think we need to focus on ourselves as individuals and as a team, stay confident in our ability and try to put the best version of ourselves forward.”