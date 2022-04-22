Warrington Wolves suffer huge injury blow as key man ruled out for four months

Warrington Wolves captain Jack Hughes has been ruled out for four months with a dislocated shoulder.

Head coach Daryl Powell revealed that the back-row will be out for much of the remainder of the season after picking up the injury in the Easter Monday defeat at Hull FC.

“It’s a rattler for him, dislocating his shoulder,” said Powell. “He’s going to be out for four months.

“Obviously you want your better players on the field and you want your captain to be available. It’s hugely disappointing for him and the club.”

Key spine players Stefan Ratchford (glute) and Gareth Widdop (quad) also picked up injuries in the Hull game and Powell expects both to be out for a couple of weeks.

“Both of them were fortunate to get through the game, they’re both tough players,” said Powell. “Scans have shown injuries that will keep them out for a couple of weeks.”

Warrington host Huddersfield Giants on Saturday looking to build on the positives of the Easter period and Powell expects a real challenge from a side currently in Super League’s top four.

“They’re working hard, they’re petty tough to break down, and they’ve got some high quality players in there – Tui Lolohea is exceptionally dangerous,” said Powell.

“Individually they’ve got some excellent players but they’re a strong team with an embedded way of playing. We’ll need to play well to beat them.”