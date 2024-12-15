St George Illawarra Dragons forward makes Super League move

LEIGH LEOPARDS have signed St George Illawarra Dragons forward Alec Tuitavake on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old former New South Wales Under-18s representative is seen as a direct replacement for the departed Tom Amone in the Leopards’ pack.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “We are delighted to get Alec’s signing over the line.

“We have been looking to get a replacement for Tom Amone for several months now, and believe we have the right person to fill those boots.

“Alec is young, he’s only 23, and he’s hungry.

“He’s been through some good systems in Australia and has many good years ahead of him.

“I believe Adrian Lam will bring out the best in him and that Alec will become a firm favourite at the Leopards Den, just like Tom Amone was.”

Alec Tuitavake revealed the part that Amone had played in making his decision. said: “I have always wanted to make the move to Super League and I’m keen and excited to get to work.

“When my manager rang me and said Leigh Leopards had made me an offer it was one of the clubs that I had my eye on.

“I’ve followed Tom’s journey at Leigh, and I spoke to him before I signed.

“He told me how good it was at Leigh and made me want to take that step. Playing under Adrian Lam was another big factor in my decision.

“I know how passionate the Leigh fans are and 100 percent I want to make everyone proud of me.

“I can’t wait to get over, put my best foot forward and give it my best shot.”

Tuitavake was born in Redfern, New South Wales and earned junior State of Origin honours, playing against Leopards’ new signing Tesi Niu, who was a Queensland U18s selection. He came through the age groups at Manly Sea Eagles before playing for their then feeder club Blacktown Sea Eagles in the NSW Cup in 2021 and 2022.

For the last two years he has been at St George Illawarra Dragons and was a member of their 30-man playing roster in 2024.

He scored three tries in 22 NSW Cup appearances for the Dragons reserve team in 2024, taking his total NSW Cup games tally to 54, and was eligible for governing body endorsement to enable him to take advantage of this exciting career opportunity.