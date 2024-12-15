Super League signing backflip following accident “which caused the club concern”

LEIGH LEOPARDS can confirm that Australian forward Ben Condon, whose signing was announced last month will not now be joining the club.

The 24-year-old Queenslander, who has NRL experience with North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles, has unfortunately been involved in an accident that resulted in injuries which caused the club concern.

Having had a medical assessment of the records by the Leigh Leopards medical team it was not possible for the club to continue with the move.

Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “It’s a blow to our preparations for next season to lose a signing of Ben’s quality. We had really high aspirations for him, and we hold that focus that it can happen in the future.

“Part of any signing involves due diligence and unfortunately after the unfortunate accident in which Ben was involved, we were unable to proceed. Ben is a really good guy and we wish him well.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast