St George Illawarra Dragons outside back Tautau Moga on Super League radar

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS outside back Tautau Moga is on the radar of Super League clubs.

The 29-year-old flyer has scored 13 tries in 13 appearances for the Dragons since joining the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season, but he could now be set for a move to Super League, League Express understands.

Moga first began his career with the Sydney Roosters, debuting in 2012 and going on to make 14 appearances for the Chooks in two seasons.

From the Roosters, the outside back made the move to the North Queensland Cowboys where he spent three seasons before enjoying the most fruitful year of his career at the Brisbane Broncos.

Though Moga spent just a season in Brisbane, he scored nine tries in 27 appearances as spells at the Newcastle Knights and South Sydney Rabbitohs followed.

Moga is off-contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season and has three international caps for Samoa to his name.

