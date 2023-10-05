Rohan Smith addresses Brodie Croft speculation as Leeds Rhinos boss makes recruitment admission

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has addressed speculation that the West Yorkshire club are primed to sign Salford Red Devils halfback Brodie Croft.

Croft has been linked with a sensational move to the Headingley outfit, despite signing a seven-year contract earlier in the year.

With speculation growing, Smith was asked about potentially signing the Australian halfback.

“We are always looking to strengthen our squad, if it turns out to be the case then I look forward to that,” Smith said.

“He’s a top of the competition player. There’s not a lot of players in the competition that can dominate games or be as consistent as him. It’s been great to see his progress over here.

“I watched a lot of him at Melbourne and I was close to the Broncos during my time in Brisbane and saw him play there, and it’s been great to see his evolution and his love for the game being evident.”

With that in mind, Smith has also revealed that Leeds are already close to completing their recruitment for 2024.

“I think we are getting pretty close to having most of our recruitment done. This is usually the busiest time for a coach in terms of the roster and planning.

“But all of the big recruitment decisions with the information we currently have are close to finalisation in the next week or two I would imagine.

“In terms of anything happening beyond that, it will happen because of other players becoming randomly available or players already at the club seeking better opportunities elsewhere. It’s always a moving part.”

