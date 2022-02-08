Tim Lafai in contention for Salford Red Devils debut against Castleford Tigers

Salford Red Devils could hand a competitive debut to Tim Lafai in their opening game of the season on Friday.

The Samoan centre signed a one-year deal for the club in December but his arrival was delayed by a wait for his visa.

Lafai featured in a Salford shirt for the first time last week in their friendly at Warrington Wolves and, despite limited preparation time, head coach Paul Rowley said the new recruit was now in his thoughts for the trip to Castleford Tigers.

“He’s in consideration,” said Rowley, himself gearing up for his first competitive match as Salford boss. “I’m not sure which way I’ll go yet.

“He had the half-game against Warrington just to get some milage and get used to taking the hits again. I thought he looked competent and really solid on that edge.

“He’s fitting in really well, it’s just a short turnaround. Ideally he would have been here a lot earlier.

“But it’s funny at a rugby club, one week in and you’re part of the furniture. He’s definitely settled in, he’s one of the lads now. He’s just lacking that mileage.”

Rowley also said Dan Sarginson would be in contention despite missing out on their pre-season games, giving Salford some welcome depth in the centre positions.