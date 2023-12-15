Warrington Wolves prop Gil Dudson spills all on off-field personal struggles during Super League 2023 and his future

WARRINGTON WOLVES made some massive pack signings ahead of the 2023 Super League season, bringing in the likes of Thomas Mikaele, Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano.

For Welsh international Dudson, it was a fresh start back in the UK after a number of years with Catalans Dragons in the south of France.

However, that fresh start soon turned awry with the 33-year-old breaking his hand during a pre-season game before being banned for five games for punching Catalans winger Tom Johnstone whilst the latter was on the floor.

All in all, Dudson made 16 appearances for the Wolves in 2023, but the powerful prop has now revealed personal hardships that he went through during the year.

“2023 personally was a disappointing year by my own personal standards,” Dudson told League Express.

“I had a lot going on off the field with moving my family back to the UK. We had to do that move in two parts due to some passport issues with my fourth child who was born in France and delays in getting his passport thanks to Covid-19 and Brexit.

“As they were due back he also ended up in hospital with acute bronchitis for over a week. Then the move back over as you can imagine was a big transition with schools, a new area to live etc.

“It got worse as I broke my hand with one minute left to play in the first friendly and never seemed to be able to get going on the field.

“After an amazing start to the season, when we hit a dip in form we just couldn’t seem to work our way out of it.

“On top of a never ending carousel of injuries within the squad, change was inevitable with the way the season before had played out.”

It’s now a new era at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, however, as new head coach Sam Burgess settles into pre-season with the Wolves.

“Pre-season is going great. Sam’s brought a new energy and accountability to the environment.

“We train five days on the bounce now which is a first for a lot of us. It took some getting used to but we are in the thick of it now and everyone looks in a great place.”

Dudson’s contract at Warrington comes to an end at the end of the 2024 Super League season, but he is focused on getting in the team first before concentrating on his future.

“With regards to my future, I’m just trying to have a great pre-season and work my way back into the team at Warrington and things will take care of themselves.

“I definitely feel I’ve got a couple more good years left in me and the body feels good and I’ve still got the hunger to keep playing.”

