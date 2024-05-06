St Helens and Leigh Leopards official punished for breaching Operational Rules

ST HELENS have been fined £1,500, suspended until the end of the 2025 season, for breaches of the Operational Rules relating to stewarding, following an incident after the Betfred Super League fixture against Leigh Leopards on March 1.

Ste Maden, a member of the Leopards coaching staff, has been fined £1,000, again suspended until the end of the 2025 season, for breaches of the Operational Rules relating to behaviour standards, the Respect policy, and conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game.

York Acorn have been fined £500, suspended to the end of the 2025 season, and also received a formal warning, following the misbehaviour of some of their supporters in a Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Cornwall RLFC. The punishment takes into account a number of actions taken by the York Acorn club following the incident, including a review of their safeguarding and whistleblowing procedures, and social media training for their open age players.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast