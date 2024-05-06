Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors stars linked with Super League moves

SYDNEY ROOSTERS and New Zealand Warriors stars Daniel Tupou and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak are being linked with moves to Catalans Dragons.

The Super League side faces a great deal of upheaval at the end of the 2024 season with the likes of Tom Johnstone, Tom Davies and Mike McMeeken all leaving the club.

That has left the Dragons keen on bringing in two new wingers to the club with St Helens winger Tommy Makinson identified, whilst L’Independant has also reported that the net is being cast further to the NRL.

Roosters veteran Daniel Tupou has been mentioned in conversations by the French publication, with the winger scoring 148 tries in 248 appearances.

And, so has New Zealand Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, though he is contracted until the end of next season.

Watene-Zelezniak has scored 91 tries in 197 NRL games, with any move for both Tupou or DWZ likely to be a major coup for the French side given their regular game time Down Under.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast