St Helens boss Paul Wellens confirms Super League star will be out for around ten weeks

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed that one member of the world champion squad will be out for ten weeks.

Following the club’s challenge Down Under against St George Illawarra Dragons and then Penrith Panthers, Wellens has confirmed that Joe Batchelor will be out for about ten weeks after having surgery.

“Tommy is what we consider a big game player, it wasn’t great for us to lose him but at the same time we understand that the game has moved on. It was obviously a decision made in Tommy’s best interests whether he agreed with it or not.

“Tommy won’t be available at the weekend. It’s a big loss for us, but at the same time players can come in and do a great job,” Wellens said.

“There’s a few with bumps and bruises, Joe Batchelor will be out long-term, he’s had surgery. We are thinking eight to ten weeks, more so ten.

“Knowing Joe, he is really diligent and he is a consummate professional and he will do everything he can to get back onto the pitch sooner rather than later.”

Wellens also confirmed that James Roby could miss out after the hooker was sent for scans

“James Roby has gone for scans and we will make a late call with him, but my mindset is going there is we pick our strongest 17 to go to Castleford.”