Danny Ward on Joe Westerman’s chances of playing and why Gareth Widdop will be absent for Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny Ward has provided the latest on Joe Westerman’s chances of playing following a hand injury sustained in the 29-12 win over Hull FC.

The loose-forward left the field early with a broken bone, but Ward has revealed that Westerman still has a chance to make the side for this week’s clash against Wigan Warriors.

“It was a bit of a pop in, pop out job but Westy is popping in all joints. He was back on the field on Monday, he is made of different stuff,” Ward said.

“We will give him all week to see if he is going to be alright, he always sticks his hand up. He is in the squad and we will make a final decision on him today.”

Ward also revealed why Gareth Widdop won’t play, though he will have Liam Horne back from suspension.

“We have got players back, Horny is back from his ban and a few lads from their HIAs. Gaz Widdop took a slight knock so isn’t right. There could be a few changes but the boys played very well.

“There have been a few selection headaches.”

