St Helens duo included in Tonga’s World Cup squad

Outgoing St Helens boss Kristian Woolf has named Super League Grand Final players Will Hopoate and Konrad Hurrell in his Tonga squad for the World Cup.

Both backs featured at Old Trafford for Saints as Woolf was given a winning send-off and both will play under him again for this tournament.

Huddersfield Giants fullback Tui Lolohea completes a three-player Super League contingent, with Leeds Rhinos’ David Fusitu’a and fellow Saint Agnatius Paasi missing out.

The rest of Woolf’s 24-man squad comes from the NRL, including uncapped Gold Coast Titans forward David Fifita and Siosiua Taukeiaho, who will next year play for Catalans Dragons.

New South Wales Origin representatives Daniel Tupou and Siosifa Talakai feature as well as Jason Taumalolo, despite a ban that will see him miss the first two World Cup matches.

Tonga play France in a friendly this weekend before facing Papua New Guinea, Wales and Cook Islands in Group D.

Tonga squad: Talatau Amone (St George Illawarra Dragons), David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans), Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Will Hopoate (St Helens), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), Isaiya Katoa (Penrith Panthers), Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks), Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Toluta’u Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Soni Luke (Penrith Panthers), Ben Murdoch-Masila (Warriors), Tesi Niu (Brisbane Broncos), Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Sea Eagles), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels), Mosese Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons), Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks), Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters), Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys), Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters).