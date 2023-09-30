Gary Chambers explains Warrington Wolves’ defeat to St Helens and Sam Burgess

WARRINGTON WOLVES went down 16-8 to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium in today’s semi-final eliminator.

It means that Warrington’s season is now over whilst Saints have to travel to Catalans Dragons next weekend.

For the Wolves’ interim boss Gary Chambers, there were a number of crucial areas which Warrington faltered in with the current head coach explaining what new boss Sam Burgess will bring in.

“There was plenty of effort but, in key areas, we put good kicks in and defended well for a couple of tackles and then they made a break, dropped key ball at key times and you can’t do that in games like these,” Chambers said on Channel 4 after the game.

“I think we will take a lot from what we’ve done in big games, Sam (Burgess) will add smarts and ideas of where we can fix up. Hopefully we can come back bigger and stronger next year.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.