St Helens fail to overturn Morgan Knowles’ ban

ST HELENS’ Morgan Knowles will miss his side’s next match after losing his appeal against yesterday’s Match Review Panel decision.

Knowles was charged with making dangerous contact with a Hull FC opponent during last Friday’s Super League match which Saints ended up winning 20-12.

The Match Review Panel had decided that the contact was reckless, posed an unacceptable risk of injury to the Hull FC player and issued a one-match suspension.

St Helens argued that the contact was careless rather than and that the charge should therefore be downgraded from B to A.

However, the independent tribunal found the grading to be correct and also issued a £500 fine.