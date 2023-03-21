Wigan Warriors starlet joins Super League side on loan

WIGAN WARRIORS have loaned out one of their hookers to Super League side Wakefield Trinity following an injury problem at Belle Vue.

Tom Forber will link up with Mark Applegarth’s side for this week’s clash against Hull KR.

The 19-year old was one of seven players to make their Wigan debut in the game against Hull KR in August 2022, after consistent performances on loan at Newcastle Thunder last year.

Forber featured in all three of Wigan’s pre-season friendly fixtures, has already featured on loan for Whitehaven this season as well as featuring for the Warriors Reserves.

Transition Coach John Duffy said: “Tom’s first loan experience at Whitehaven earlier in the season served him really well. This is a further opportunity for him to now make the step-up to play in Super League on a weekly basis which will benefit Tom in his first season as a full-time professional.”