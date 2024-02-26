The top metre-makers, offloaders, tackle-busters and players with most missed tackles from opening two rounds of Super League

WELL, Super League Round Two is done and dusted and what a weekend of rugby league it turned out to be.

Of course, rugby league fans love a good statistic and us at League Express have decided to break down the most important ones from the weekend.

Here are the top metre makers, top average metres gained, top offloaders, top tackle busters and the players with the most missed tackles after two rounds of Super League.

Top metre makers

1. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 364 metres

2. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 327 metres

3. Peta Hiku – Hull KR – 304 metres

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 303 metres

5. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves – 299 metres

Top average metres gained

1. Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors – 17 metres per carry

2. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 13.48 metres per carry

3. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons – 12.25 metres per carry

4. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 12.2 metres per carry

5. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards – 12 metres per carry

Top offloaders

1. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 7 offloads

2. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves – 6 offloads

3. Ligi Sao – Hull FC – 5 offloads

4. Curtis Sironen – St Helens – 5 offloads

5. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 5 offloads

Top tackle busts

1. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 13 tackle busts

2. Matt Whitley – St Helens – 12 tackle busts

3. Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons – 11 tackle busts

4. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants – 10 tackle busts

5. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 10 tackle busts

6. Alex Walmsley – St Helens – 10 tackle busts

7. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 10 tackle busts

8. Jordan Dezaria – Catalans Dragons – 10 tackle busts

Most missed tackles

1. Dean Parata – London Broncos – 14 missed tackles

2. Adam Milner – Huddersfield Giants – 12 missed tackles

3. Will Lovell – London Broncos – 12 missed tackles

4. James Meadows – London Broncos – 11 missed tackles

5. Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – 10 missed tackles

6. Paul Seguier – Catalans Dragons – 10 missed tackles

*Disclaimer – Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards did not play in Round Two.

