SUPER LEAGUE promotion hopefuls Toulouse Olympique have been rocked by the devastating news that star man and former Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils man, Olly Ashall-Bott, has ruptured his ACL.

The Toulouse fullback suffered the injury in the 16th minute of Toulouse’s 14-12 win over Widnes Vikings last weekend, with Ashall-Bott out for the rest of the season.

The diminutive figure will have surgery by the end of March, but it won’t be enough to save his season.