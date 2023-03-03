Bradford Bulls’ Brian Noble will NOT be making permanent coaching move away despite club meeting with ex-players

BRADFORD BULLS’ Brian Noble will NOT be making a permanent move away from the West Yorkshire club after meeting up with some of his former players back at rugby union side Sale Sharks.

Noble linked up with former Bradford stars Paul Deacon and Jamie Langley during the week to offer his pearls of wisdom as a three-time Super League winner.

That being said, Noble, who is part of the new recruitment board at Odsal working alongside Nigel Wood and Bradford head coach Mark Dunning, will not be making a permanent move to Sale.

Despite the desire to get back into coaching it won’t be with the Sharks, League Express understands.

The 62-year-old has famously coached Bradford, Wigan Warriors, Crusaders and Salford Red Devils in the Super League as well as Great Britain for 14 games.