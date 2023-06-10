St Helens loss “cannot be accepted” by Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet believes his side’s loss to St Helens “cannot be accepted”.

The Warriors went down 34-16 to Saints last night at the Totally Wicked Stadium and Peet was reflective on the performance.

Peet said: “On the whole I don’t think effort, energy and desire was our downfall. We started the game with confidence but when teams put you under pressure and you make a few mistakes it can swing the other way. I thought it was more our decision making and execution.”

Speaking on St Helens, Peet added: “They were very good and in the middle section of the game they were just too powerful with the strength they have off the bench. I don’t think we did ourselves justice.”

When asked on injuries within the squad, Peet said: “Every team goes through a period of injuries and we haven’t made a big thing about ours. It’s clear there are some players who are not there, but that is never an excuse. We have made plenty of changes to our spine and forward pack so with players coming hopefully we can settle down.”

Speaking on the supporters, Peet said: “We know it is tough for the supporters and that cannot be accepted. They are very important to the club, they support us through thick and thin, and ultimately we have to turn this around as that’s what they deserve. We are in this together.