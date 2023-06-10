Castleford Tigers assistant coach Scott Murrell to make rugby league return to help out struggling Super League side’s reserves

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ assistant coach Scott Murrell is set to make his rugby league return to help out the struggling Super League side’s reserves.

Murrell, who is also the reserves head coach, will be taking to the field when the Tigers take on the Salford Red Devils reserves later today.

The 37-year-old last played rugby league with the Keighley Cougars, hanging up his boots at the end of the 2022 season before being appointed as Castleford’s reserves head coach last December.

The Tigers’ head coach Andy Last hailed Murrell’s attitude with helping out the reserves.

“Scott Murrell is playing in the reserves team, he will be an experienced pivotal player,” Last said.

“He is looking forward to it, he has his playing shirt stretching on the fridge so it will fit him!

“We have a Red Bull fridge in the coaches’ office, it’s a cylinder thing so it’s similar to Scott’s shape! He knows the team is a little bit busted and put his hand up.”

Murrell began his career with the Leeds Rhinos, but moved to Hull KR in 2006 where he made 177 appearances.

At the end of the 2012 season, the playmaker made the move to Halifax, spending eight seasons at The Shay before a two-year spell with the Keighley Cougars rounded off his career.