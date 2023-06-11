Wakefield Trinity break Super League winless in dramatic fashion against Leeds Rhinos despite red card

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S 2023 Super League drought is over after 15 games, with a 24-1 win over Leeds Rhinos.
Wakefield took the lead on 12 minutes, Lee Kershaw patting back a Will Dagger kick into the arms of Jack Croft. Dagger converted from the touchline to make it 6-0.
Incredibly, for the first time during Super League 2023, Trinity held a ten-point lead when Max Jowitt’s superb pass saw Romain Franco dive in at the corner. Dagger couldn’t convert as Wakefield led 10-0.
Finally, Leeds’ chances paid off and following a brilliant Myler break, Cameron Smith cantered over under the posts. Rhyse Martin converted to bring Leeds back to within four at 10-6.
And following Austin’s superb 40/20, the Rhinos hit the lead when Leon Ruan forced his way over for a debut try. Martin somehow hit the post with the conversion attempt with the scores level at 10-10 as half-time went.
Wakefield were sent down to 12 men early in the second-half when debutant Salabio was sent off for a horrendously dangerous throw on Myler just four minutes in.
Remarkably, Trinity took the lead when Austin’s drop-out went straight out on the full after Franco’s kick caused issues in the Leeds ranks. Dagger converted the penalty from in front to make it 12-10.
It looked like Leeds were the team down to 12 men as Austin was caught on the last tackle in midfield, but the halfback atoned for his error moments later, breaking through from halfway and handing off Jowitt before diving over the whitewash. Martin couldn’t convert again, however, as Leeds led 14-12 after almost an hour.
Martin let the kick-off bounce into touch, and, with Leeds found to be offside in the next set, Dagger levelled proceedings from the kicking tee.
It was the Rhinos’ turn to be down to 12 men shortly after as Franco went sprinting down the touchline. The Wakefield winger put a kick through but was tripped by Ash Handley, with the Leeds fullback seeing yellow. From the resulting penalty, Matty Ashurst somehow crashed past three defenders but Dagger couldn’t convert as Trinity led 18-14 heading into the final quarter.
Bedlam hit Belle Vue when Morgan Smith caught Myler’s dropped ball to stretch over three minutes later as Dagger extended Wakefield’s lead to 24-14.
And that is how it stood as Trinity registered a remarkable win.
Wakefield Trinity
1 Max Jowitt
18 Lee Kershaw
38 Jack Croft
15 Liam Kay
41 Romain Franco
33 Will Dagger
20 Morgan Smith
19 Kevin Proctor
24 Harry Bowes
8 Eddie Battye
31 Sam Hewitt
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
Substitutes (all used)
25 Sam Eseh
29 Joe Law
40 David Fifita
42 Hugo Salabio
Also in 21-man squad
2 Jorge Taufua
7 Mason Lino
30 Oliver Pratt
39 Isaac Shaw
Tries: Croft, Franco, Ashurst, Smith
Goals: Dagger 4/6
Red card: Salabio (dangerous throw)
Leeds Rhinos
5 Ash Handley
4 Nene MacDonald
24 Luis Roberts
12 Rhyse Martin
23 Liam Tindall
6 Blake Austin
1 Richie Myler
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
14 Jarrod O’Connor
22 Sam Walters
19 James McDonnell
11 James Bentley
13 Cameron Smith
Substitutes
17 Justin Sangare
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
31 Leon Ruan
Also in 21-man squad
16 Derrell Olpherts
21 Luke Hooley
29 Jack Sinfield
34 Alfie Edgell
Tries: Smith, Ruan, Austin
Goals: Martin 1/3
Half-time: 10-10
Referee: Aaron Moore