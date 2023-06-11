Wakefield Trinity break Super League winless in dramatic fashion against Leeds Rhinos despite red card

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S 2023 Super League drought is over after 15 games, with a 24-1 win over Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield took the lead on 12 minutes, Lee Kershaw patting back a Will Dagger kick into the arms of Jack Croft. Dagger converted from the touchline to make it 6-0.

Incredibly, for the first time during Super League 2023, Trinity held a ten-point lead when Max Jowitt’s superb pass saw Romain Franco dive in at the corner. Dagger couldn’t convert as Wakefield led 10-0.

Finally, Leeds’ chances paid off and following a brilliant Myler break, Cameron Smith cantered over under the posts. Rhyse Martin converted to bring Leeds back to within four at 10-6.

And following Austin’s superb 40/20, the Rhinos hit the lead when Leon Ruan forced his way over for a debut try. Martin somehow hit the post with the conversion attempt with the scores level at 10-10 as half-time went.

Wakefield were sent down to 12 men early in the second-half when debutant Salabio was sent off for a horrendously dangerous throw on Myler just four minutes in.

Remarkably, Trinity took the lead when Austin’s drop-out went straight out on the full after Franco’s kick caused issues in the Leeds ranks. Dagger converted the penalty from in front to make it 12-10.

It looked like Leeds were the team down to 12 men as Austin was caught on the last tackle in midfield, but the halfback atoned for his error moments later, breaking through from halfway and handing off Jowitt before diving over the whitewash. Martin couldn’t convert again, however, as Leeds led 14-12 after almost an hour.

Martin let the kick-off bounce into touch, and, with Leeds found to be offside in the next set, Dagger levelled proceedings from the kicking tee.

It was the Rhinos’ turn to be down to 12 men shortly after as Franco went sprinting down the touchline. The Wakefield winger put a kick through but was tripped by Ash Handley, with the Leeds fullback seeing yellow. From the resulting penalty, Matty Ashurst somehow crashed past three defenders but Dagger couldn’t convert as Trinity led 18-14 heading into the final quarter.

Bedlam hit Belle Vue when Morgan Smith caught Myler’s dropped ball to stretch over three minutes later as Dagger extended Wakefield’s lead to 24-14.

And that is how it stood as Trinity registered a remarkable win.

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

18 Lee Kershaw

38 Jack Croft

15 Liam Kay

41 Romain Franco

33 Will Dagger

20 Morgan Smith

19 Kevin Proctor

24 Harry Bowes

8 Eddie Battye

31 Sam Hewitt

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

Substitutes (all used)

25 Sam Eseh

29 Joe Law

40 David Fifita

42 Hugo Salabio

Also in 21-man squad

2 Jorge Taufua

7 Mason Lino

30 Oliver Pratt

39 Isaac Shaw

Tries: Croft, Franco, Ashurst, Smith

Goals: Dagger 4/6

Red card: Salabio (dangerous throw)

Leeds Rhinos

5 Ash Handley

4 Nene MacDonald

24 Luis Roberts

12 Rhyse Martin

23 Liam Tindall

6 Blake Austin

1 Richie Myler

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

14 Jarrod O’Connor

22 Sam Walters

19 James McDonnell

11 James Bentley

13 Cameron Smith

Substitutes

17 Justin Sangare

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

31 Leon Ruan

Also in 21-man squad

16 Derrell Olpherts

21 Luke Hooley

29 Jack Sinfield

34 Alfie Edgell

Tries: Smith, Ruan, Austin

Goals: Martin 1/3

Half-time: 10-10

Referee: Aaron Moore