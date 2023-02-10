Wigan Warriors confirm two more first-team players head out on short-term deals ahead of Super League 2023

WIGAN WARRIORS have tonight confirmed that two more of their first-team squad will be heading out on short-term loan deals to the Championship with Junior Nsemba and Jacob Douglas heading to Whitehaven.

Nsemba made his Wigan Warriors debut in 2022, whilst Douglas was promoted to the first team earlier this year.

Following the loan deals of Ramon Silva, Harvie Hill and Zach Eckersley to London Broncos, all five players are eligible to play in this weekend’s Championship clash between Whitehaven and London.

Head of Youth, Shane Eccles commented: “This is a great opportunity for the lads to go and challenge themselves in the Betfred Championship, both players were involved in the friendly against Whitehaven in pre-season and impressed in that game.

“Jacob and Junior have both come through our Academy and Reserves pathway and are now training full time with the first team squad. Jacob and Junior are both exciting players that are ready to go and play in a highly competitive environment.”

He added: “The players will get to test their skills at this level against experienced players which will help prepare them for opportunities that may come in the first team in the future. Allowing the young players to go out on loan helps them gain invaluable experience along their journey as a professional player and we have had lots of success of players developing their game in the championship and coming back to the club a stronger player.”