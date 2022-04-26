John Kear leaves Bradford Bulls after poor run of form

Bradford Bulls head coach John Kear has departed the Championship club by mutual consent.

Kear had been in charge of the Bulls for more than four years, having led them out of League One in his first season in 2018.

They reached the Championship play-offs last season but have made a poor start to this campaign, winning just four of their first nine fixtures.

Monday’s defeat at home to Featherstone Rovers was a third in a row and has turned out to be Kear’s last in charge, with the coach parting company with the club the following day.

“Having been at the Bulls for four and a half years, I feel that this move is the best one in order to take the club forward,” said Kear, who is currently Wales head coach.

“I have enjoyed my time at Bradford, and should like to thank all concerned, especially the performance staff and players for their support.”

Bradford chairman Nigel Wood added: “We would like to thank John for his considerable efforts on behalf of the club over the last four years.

“We met this morning and both agreed that it was in the club’s best interests to make a change at this moment in time.

“On a personal basis, I am very pleased for John, in what turned out to be his final match as head coach, that our performance last night was full of character and resilience. He leaves with our best wishes.”

Kear is one of the most experienced bosses in the game, having also coached Paris St-Germain, Sheffield Eagles, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Batley Bulldogs as well as England.