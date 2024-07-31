St Helens set sights on League Leaders’ Shield in biggest Women’s Super League game of season

ST HELENS have their eyes firmly fixed on the League Leaders’ Shield as they prepare for the biggest game of the Women’s Super League season so far.

Saints host York at the Totally Wicked Stadium this Wednesday (kick-off 7.30pm) in a tie postponed from June, when the ground was undergoing maintenance.

It’s a real crossroads match – a home victory will likely secure St Helens the League Leaders’ Shield, barring a shock result in their final run of games against bottom-half teams, while a York win would remarkably leave the WSL’s top four clubs all level on points with five matches left.

The Sportsman will broadcast the match live and Saints captain Jodie Cunningham anticipates a titanic battle.

“If we get the win on Wednesday, I think it puts us in a really solid position to kick on and finish top of the league, so we know how big this fixture is,” she said.

“Equally I’m sure York will realise how important it is for them as well. It’s the last of our games against the other big three, so a big performance is needed from us.

“York have a big pack that is really strong and aggressive and puts them on the front foot. A lot of their tries come from the work in the middle, so we’re expecting that battle.

“They’re probably a bit wounded off the back of a defeat to Wigan. They’ll be hurting and wanting to put in a big performance against us. We’re ready for that but I’m confident in our defensive efforts.”

While St Helens have enjoyed a stranglehold on the Challenge Cup, winning each of the past four editions, they have only once won the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final in the WSL era (both in 2021).

It’s a record they are determined to put straight this year, as evidenced by wins over Leeds and Wigan since Wembley despite missing key backs including Leah Burke and Phoebe Hook through injury.

“It’s something that Matty (Smith, head coach) challenged us, to kick on and not have a dip after the Challenge Cup, which I don’t think we have,” said Cunningham.

“If we get through this game with a performance and two points, we’ll have proven we’ve managed that better this year.

“Our plan is to kick on and not underperform. If we don’t make the Grand Final or even if we don’t win the Grand Final or the League Leaders’ this year, we’ll probably class that as an underachievement for us.

“With the squad we’ve got and how competitive and good our performances have been so far this season, I think we’re more than capable of doing that.”

Not that St Helens will be resting on their laurels if they do beat York, especially with the added fixture giving both sides – who also featured in Sunday’s Nines finals, albeit with weakened sides – the tough task of backing up four days later – Saints away at Barrow, and Valkyrie at Warrington.

Cunningham added: “We can’t pat ourselves on the back too much if we do get a victory on Wednesday, because Barrow will be looking to bite us if we do. We need to be switched on for Sunday too.”