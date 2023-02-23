Sky Sports produce brilliant new Super League promo video following previous controversy

SKY SPORTS have produced a new Super League promotional video after their first one mysteriously disappeared from the internet.

That was because the broadcaster had been filming in a place that was off-bounds to the public as per Rugby League Live, with the video itself not really going down well with the rugby league fraternity.

As such, it was back to the drawing board for Sky and they have since released an absolute beauty of a promo which has left many people questioning: why didn’t they do this in the first place?

We ❤️ League!!! pic.twitter.com/4o76EiJdIL — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) February 22, 2023

With the passion and emotion of players and fans showcased throughout the 50 second video, the promo really does capture the essence of rugby league.

What do you think of the new video?