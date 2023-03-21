St Helens to appeal Morgan Knowles ban

ST HELENS are set to appeal the one-match ban given to Morgan Knowles following the club’s win over Hull FC last Friday night.

Knowles was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge, but the club has confirmed it will appeal that decision.

An independent tribunal hearing is scheduled for Tuesday night where the club will appeal the decision.

Following the result of the hearing, if Knowles’ ban is overturned he will be added to the squad declaration – which currently stands at 20 men – but if it is unsuccessful another Saints player will be added to Thursday night’s team.