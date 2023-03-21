Wakefield Trinity’s Super League fixture against Hull KR given green light following pitch inspection

THE RFL have determined that Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture between Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR can go ahead as scheduled at the Be Well Support Stadium.

An inspection of the playing surface has been conducted, with officials of both clubs present, following issues since the pitch was re-laid during the off-season.

An independent consultant confirmed that the playing surface has improved significantly in the 17 days since the Huddersfield fixture on 3 March, and the RFL Board have therefore ruled that the match can go ahead as planned.