Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Jake Connor primed for debut

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will take on St Helens on Thursday night, hoping for a more victorious evening than in their last time out.
The Giants went down 14-12 to the Wigan Warriors last Friday night in what was a hard-fought fixture, but now Ian Watson’s men will welcome the reigning Super League champions to the John Smith’s Stadium.
Saints themselves stemmed a two-match losing run at the weekend with a close 20-12 encounter with Hull FC.
Team news and injuries
Huddersfield will be without forward Josh Jones who failed a HIA in last week’s loss to Wigan.
Saints, meanwhile, will welcome back Curtis Sironen, Konrad Hurrell and Sione Mata’utia from suspension, but Ben Davies will be out for around five to six weeks with an ankle ligament injury. Paul Wellens will make a late fitness check on Mark Percival after he missed the win over Hull with a tight calf. Will Hopoate could also make his return from injury.
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
1 Jake Connor
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
14 Ashton Golding
16 Harry Rushton
17 Owen Trout
18 Seb Ikahihifo
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
22 Harvey Livett
23 Olly Russell
24 Sam Halsall
25 Innes Senior
27 Jack Ashworth
32 Will Pryce
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
17 Agnatius Paasi
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
20 Dan Norman
21 Ben Davies
22 Sam Royle
25 Tee Ritson
34 Wesley Bruines
TV channel
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.