Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Jake Connor primed for debut

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will take on St Helens on Thursday night, hoping for a more victorious evening than in their last time out.

The Giants went down 14-12 to the Wigan Warriors last Friday night in what was a hard-fought fixture, but now Ian Watson’s men will welcome the reigning Super League champions to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Saints themselves stemmed a two-match losing run at the weekend with a close 20-12 encounter with Hull FC.

Team news and injuries

Huddersfield will be without forward Josh Jones who failed a HIA in last week’s loss to Wigan.

Saints, meanwhile, will welcome back Curtis Sironen, Konrad Hurrell and Sione Mata’utia from suspension, but Ben Davies will be out for around five to six weeks with an ankle ligament injury. Paul Wellens will make a late fitness check on Mark Percival after he missed the win over Hull with a tight calf. Will Hopoate could also make his return from injury.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

1 Jake Connor

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

14 Ashton Golding

16 Harry Rushton

17 Owen Trout

18 Seb Ikahihifo

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

22 Harvey Livett

23 Olly Russell

24 Sam Halsall

25 Innes Senior

27 Jack Ashworth

32 Will Pryce

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

20 Dan Norman

21 Ben Davies

22 Sam Royle

25 Tee Ritson

34 Wesley Bruines

TV channel

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.