Three potential Super League destinations for North Queensland Cowboys winger

IT was announced earlier this week that North Queensland Cowboys veteran winger Kyle Feldt would be leaving the club, 12 years after making his debut.

As a result, a move to Super League is beckoning with a number of clubs sure to be put on red alert for someone of Feldt’s calibre.

But, which three Super League clubs could the winger potentially move to?

St Helens

St Helens have been linked with Dolphins outside back Tesi Niu, but with the Leigh Leopards leading the chase, Saints may well have to look elsewhere. A move for 32-year-old Feldt would go some way to shoring up a leaky backline defence that conceded 42 points to Hull KR last weekend. With Tommy Makinson on the way out and Waqa Blake without a deal yet for 2025, all eyes will be on head coach Paul Wellens to try and rebuild the St Helens backline. With an ability to find the tryline with ease and a defensive nous that Saints need, Feldt would be the perfect Makinson replacement.

Leeds Rhinos

With David Fusitu’a without a contract for 2025 and Luis Roberts appearing to be on the outer at Headingley, Leeds Rhinos need a new winger. Alfie Edgell has progressed through the academy to the first-team in recent weeks, but Ash Handley has been in and out of the side in 2024 due to injury. Riley Lumb was also given a shot earlier in the season before he too succumbed to injury which suggests that the Rhinos need more reinforcements out wide. Ryan Hall will be joining Leeds next season, but someone of Feldt’s experience would also help Brad Arthur’s side immensely.

Catalans Dragons

They have already signed a hefty number of players for 2025, but Kyle Feldt could be the icing on top of the cake for the Catalans Dragons. Tommy Makinson and Nick Cotric will be both be Dragons next season, but Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone are both exiting the club which leaves room for a potential new recruit on the edges. With Catalans often lacking experience and leadership this season in what has the potential to be a disappointing year, Feldt would definitely go some way to improving that next year.

