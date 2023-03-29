Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last explains recruitment issue at present following Jake Mamo’s departure

CASTLEFORD TIGERS currently have a quota spot spare following the departure of Jake Mamo over a week ago.

Mamo retired from professional rugby league at the age of 29 after a series of debilitating injuries, with the Tigers now holding both salary cap and quota space.

In terms of bringing in a replacement, however, Castleford interim head coach Andy Last has revealed that there has been some difficulty, especially when considering the current market at the moment.

“We’ve been looking but it’s not a great market at the moment,” Last said.

“All teams are desperate to keep hold of the squads that they’ve inherited and built over the course of their off-seasons.

“So it’s tough. We are taking calls and making sure we are striking if a player becomes available, but there’s not much out there at the minute.

“Everyone is looking after their own clubs at the moment which they are entitled to do.”

Last took over the Castleford job on an interim basis following the exit of former head coach Lee Radford by mutual consent.

Radford had led the Tigers to three defeats from three games, with Last winning just one of three fixtures so far.

In doing so, the Tigers are now second bottom of Super League with just one win from six games, propped up by local rivals Wakefield Trinity with the two set to do battle at The Jungle in a fortnight’s time.