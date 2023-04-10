St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers stars banned as Gil Dudson faces lengthy suspension

IT’S been an incredibly busy week for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following Super League Round Seven.

A huge 15 players were charged by the Match Review Panel with 12 receiving bans.

Here is the list in full:

John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – Strikes – A – Not applicable

James Batchelor – Hull KR – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Gill Dudson – Warrington Wolves – Punching – E – Refer to Tribunal

Kane Evans – Hull FC – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards – Trips – B – £250 Fine

Rhys Kennedy – Hull KR – Dangerous Contact – A – Not applicable

Morgan Knowles – St Helens – Dangerous Contact – D – Refer to Tribunal

Sione Matautia – St Helens – Dangerous Contact – A – £250 Fine

Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Joe Philbin – Warrington Wolves – Dangerous Contact – D – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Ava Seumanufagai – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Morgan Smithies – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Sauaso Sue – Hull KR – Dangerous Throw – C – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Mitieli Vulikjapani – Hull FC – Dangerous Throw – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – Trips – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – A – £250 Fine