St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Castleford Tigers stars banned as Gil Dudson faces lengthy suspension

IT’S been an incredibly busy week for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following Super League Round Seven.
A huge 15 players were charged by the Match Review Panel with 12 receiving bans.
Here is the list in full:
John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – Strikes – A – Not applicable
James Batchelor – Hull KR – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Gill Dudson – Warrington Wolves – Punching – E – Refer to Tribunal
Kane Evans – Hull FC – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards – Trips – B – £250 Fine
Rhys Kennedy – Hull KR – Dangerous Contact – A – Not applicable
Morgan Knowles – St Helens – Dangerous Contact – D – Refer to Tribunal
Sione Matautia – St Helens – Dangerous Contact – A – £250 Fine
Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine
Joe Philbin – Warrington Wolves – Dangerous Contact – D – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine
Ava Seumanufagai – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Morgan Smithies – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Sauaso Sue – Hull KR – Dangerous Throw – C – 2 Match Penalty Notice
Mitieli Vulikjapani – Hull FC – Dangerous Throw – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – Trips – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – A – £250 Fine