Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson explains how changing training pitch has produced two devastating hamstring injuries in Super League side

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have incurred two major hamstring injuries in recent weeks.

First, Ashton Golding had to be helped off the field in the win over Salford Red Devils last week with a torn hamstring whilst Olly Russell did exactly the same during training.

Now, Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson has explained that the two injuries have stemmed from changing the training pitch with the Giants having to move from their usual one at Siddal.

“Olly Russell tore his hamstring in training,” Watson said.

“We have been training on a pitch which was perfect at Siddal and now we are training on a different surface it just goes to show the quality of surface make a massive difference on what you ca put out at the weekend.

“We didn’t have one hamstring strain at Siddal and now we have had two. We have had Ashton Golding at Salford and now Olly. Your training facilities are massively important – people don’t think it is important but it has a massive impact.

“It is still sore which is a good sign because it means the tendon hasn’t come off, but he is set to go for a scan.

“But that does mean that our two main controllers are out of the team with Olly and Theo Fages.”

Watson explained that the pitch situation cannot be helped.

“Siddal have had to redo their pitch. When you have a pitch like that you have to redo it each year. Sidaal have been great with us so we just have to roll with it.

“And unfortunately it’s fallen at this time.”