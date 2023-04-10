Why Leeds Rhinos’ Richie Myler didn’t receive ban following yellow card

LEEDS RHINOS were able to overcome Huddersfield Giants last night in a highly-entertaining game at Headingley.

However, there were a number of flashpoints, not least the yellow card shown to Leeds’ Richie Myler late in the first-half following a high tackle on Huddersfield’s Jermaine McGillvary as the latter ran to the line.

The Leeds fans inside Headingley were apoplectic at the decision by referee Ben Thaler to give Myler his marching orders.

Following the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s meeting, the Rhinos fullback has not been banned, with the minutes stating: “Player is going for the loose ball and catches opponent with a flat hand to the face.”

That means that Myler is free to play in Leeds’ home clash against Hull FC on Friday night – a game that Rohan Smith’s men narrowly lost last time out.

That being said, the Black and Whites will be without Mitieli Vulikijapani and Kane Evans following their respective bans in a feisty affair at the MKM Stadium against local rivals Hull KR.