St Helens welcome back key man as Salford Red Devils name only 18-man squad

St Helens have Morgan Knowles back from suspension in the only change to their 21-man squad for Sunday’s trip to Salford Red Devils.

He replaces Dan Norman, who has a gluten injury, for Kristian Woolf’s Super League leaders.

Norman joins Tommy Makinson (hamstring), Will Hopoate (pec), Mark Percival (knee), Lewis Dodd (Achilles) and Matty Foster (knee) on the sidelines, while Sione Mata’utia continues to serve a ban.

Salford have only named an 18-man squad for the fixture as they continue to struggle on the injury front.

Danny Addy has been lost for the season with an Achilles injury, Ryan Brierley is out due to concussion, and Ben Hellewell’s loan from Featherstone Rovers has come to an end.

Sitaleki Akauola and Sam Luckley return from suspension in the only positives for Paul Rowley.

Shane Wright (hamstring), James Greenwood (ankle), King Vuniyayawa (pec), Harvey Livett (knee), Jack Wells (unspecified), Morgan Escare (thumb) and Tyler Dupree (knee) all remain injured.

Salford Red Devils v St Helens – AJ Bell Stadium, Sunday 3pm

Salford: 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 13 Elijah Taylor, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 27 Jon Bennison, 29 Daniel Hill, 31 Taylor Pemberton, 34 George Delaney.