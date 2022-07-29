Leigh Centurions confirm new contract for Blake Ferguson

Former Australia winger Blake Ferguson has signed a new two-year contract with Championship leaders Leigh Centurions.

Ferguson, an ex-Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels star, has scored eleven tries in nine matches since his shock move to Leigh earlier this year.

Owner Derek Beaumont said on social media that the 32-year-old had committed to a new deal, keeping him at the club until 2024, regardless of which division they are playing in.

Ferguson said: “I am very excited to be staying at the club. It was a long negotiation process, but I am more than happy to have got it done.

“The group is very tight here at Leigh and we’ve obviously got a lot of talented players within as we try and get into Super League. I am looking forward to hopefully playing on that stage next season.”

Leigh’s head of rugby, Chris Chester, added: “When you look at the quality of overseas players the club has had over the years, Blake must rank as one of the best signings the club has ever made.

“For him to re-sign at Leigh Centurions shows the strides the club has made in the last 12 months.”