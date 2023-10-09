St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors men all charged following Super League semi-finals

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League, Betfred Championship and Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:
Siosiua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine
Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) – Grade A High Tackle – Not applicable
Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) – Grade C Strikes – 2 Match Penalty Notice
Matty Lees (St Helens) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Moses Mbye (St Helens) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine
Brad Schneider (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 Fine
Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Trips – £250 Fine
Brad Day (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £125 Fine
Jason Baitieri (Bradford Bulls) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice
