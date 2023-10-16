Steve McNamara confirms large number of exits as he ‘expects’ two Catalans Dragons players to be in with England shout

CATALANS DRAGONS will be a completely different team and club in 2024.

Following a 10-2 defeat to the Wigan Warriors in the 2023 Super League Grand Final, Catalans head coach Steve McNamara has confirmed that eight players will leave the Dragons as well as two assistant coaches and director general Neil McIlory.

It’s a massive overhaul for a club that has just reached Old Trafford, but McNamara is confident that it will not alter the DNA of the French side.

“There will be a big change coming for us next year. We have eight players leaving, two assistant coaches leaving, our director general leaving but we are ready for it,” McNamara said.

“We will make some more changes but the DNA of the club has to be what you saw tonight, the team that refused to give in.”

Among those incoming will be Jayden Nikorima and Tariq Sims from the NRL whilst Andy Last and Eamon O’Carroll will be McNamara’s assistants next season.

Looking at the here and now, England have a three-match Test series coming up against Tonga, and, on that subject, McNamara believes that Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone will both be in Shaun Wane’s reckoning.

“Sam Tomkins and Micky McIlorum won’t be there this year but I would expect Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone to be in with some shouts.

“However, I’ve been in the England coach’s shoes before when every coach is trying to pick the team. Shaun will do what is best for the team.”

