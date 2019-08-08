Toronto’s remaining regular league games not to be broadcast

Toronto Wolfpack have made the decision to stand down their broadcasts for their scheduled games against York City Knights and Leigh Centurions.

The Wolfpack have paid to have their games broadcast globally, paying a five-figure fee per game to get their games shown.

However, none of their remaining regular league games will now be shown, with the broadcasts of their other games against Barrow and Rochdale already cancelled due to clashes with other Sky broadcasts.

In a statement, Toronto: “The Wolfpack have invested a significant amount of money in covering all costs for the production to date in 2019.

“This decision has been made to reduce costs in the lead up to our much anticipated Betfred Championship playoff campaign.

“With all regular season games outside of Toronto now complete, fans in Canada have been able to watch 15 of the 17 games taking place outside Canada this season live on both Game TV and CBC Sports (online). In all 20 out of 23 games have been available live on Sky Sports in the UK, as well as being delivered into 150 million homes worldwide thanks to the Wolfpack’s valued global broadcast partnerships.

“This commitment signifies that the Wolfpack are the most viewed team in UK Rugby League this year.”