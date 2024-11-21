The Super League fixtures live on the BBC in 2025

THE 2025 Super League fixtures have now been announced – and with it the broadcasting coverage schedule.

The BBC’s three-year deal with the sport will see a total of up to 15 Super League matches be covered across all three seasons, with some of those listed below.

Round One

Saturday 15th Feb St Helens v Salford Red Devils 5.30pm (BBC)

Round Two

Sunday 23rd Feb Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants 2:30pm (BBC)

Round Three

Saturday 1st March Wakefield Trinity v St Helens 2:30pm (BBC)

Round Six

Sunday 30th March Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils 3pm (BBC)

Round Eight

Saturday 19th April Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves 1.30pm (BBC)

Round 12

Saturday 24th May Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos 2:30pm (BBC)

Round 13

Saturday 31st May Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity 2:30pm (BBC)

Round 14

Sunday 15th June Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards 2:30pm (BBC)

