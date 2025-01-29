Super League 2025: Leeds Rhinos preview, squad and prediction

BRAD ARTHUR’S at the wheel, although for how long nobody quite knows.

If it isn’t a long time before the former Parramatta coach, brought in midway through last year, returns to Australia, Leeds will hope it’s at least a good time.

With club great Ryan Hall back in blue and amber after six years away, a prolific NRL try-scorer recruited in Maika Sivo and maverick playmaker Jake Connor thrown into the mix, it will certainly be an interesting season.

But whether or not it is a successful one will depend on fixing their consistent inconsistency.

Arthur has targeted the pack for improvements, adding bulk with the additions for Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins from back home. Get that department in shape, and the hope is that former Man of Steel Brodie Croft and Marmite fullback Lachlan Miller can weave some attacking magic.

It’s a fine plan in principle, although Leeds fans have had a few false dawns since their last Super League title in 2017.

Watch out for… Jake Connor’s position. His best role remains one of rugby league’s great mysteries and if Brad Arthur has an answer, he’s not letting on. Whether he plays at fullback, halfback, centre or anywhere else, Connor carries main character energy but also a sense of unfulfilled potential. He’s now 30, more than five years removed from his last international cap and yet to add to a single Challenge Cup medal. It’s close to now or never.

Fan’s eye view… We may have been written off by many, including our own faithful for a while, but I go into this year with the most confidence I have in years. We’ve improved in every area we needed to and if Brad Arthur can get his superstars going early, this will be the best Rhinos team since the golden era. I expect Brodie Croft to be right up there for the Man of Steel award this year and I can’t see anyone stopping Maika Sivo down the South Stand touch line. Silverware is an absolute must for the Rhinos this year. (By James Keane, South Stand season ticket holder since 2007.)

2025 squad: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Matt Frawley, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Keenan Palasia, 11 James Bentley, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Cameron Smith, 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Morgan Gannon, 17 Cooper Jenkins, 18 Jake Connor, 19 Tom Holroyd, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Alfie Edgell, 22 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 23 Riley Lumb, 24 Ben Littlewood, 25 Ned McCormack, 26 Max Simpson.

Rugby League World predicts: 5th