Super League and Championship play-off semi-final broadcast schedule this week as Sky Sports, Channel 4 and Viaplay all included

THE Super League and Championship are heading towards their final few weeks as the final four in both competitions get ready to do battle this weekend.

Up first on Friday, Catalans Dragons host St Helens at the Stade Gilbert Brutus hoping to avenge their Grand Final defeat in 2021, with the fixture live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm with an 8pm kick-off.

Then Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR on Saturday afternoon, with the fixture being showcased on both Sky Sports and Channel 4.

On Sunday, the Women’s Super League Grand Final will be shown live on Sky Sports before Viaplay broadcasts Featherstone Rovers’ home Championship semi-final tie against London Broncos.

Here is the TV schedule in full:

Friday 6 October

Super League play-off semi-final – Catalans Dragons vs St Helens – Sky Sports – 8pm kick-off

Saturday 7 October

Super League play-off semi-final – Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR – Sky Sports – Channel 4 – 12.45pm kick-off

Sunday 8 October

Women’s Super League Grand Final – York Valkyrie vs Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports – 3pm kick-off

Championship play-off semi-final – Featherstone Rovers vs London Broncos – Viaplay Sports 1 – 6.30pm kick-off

