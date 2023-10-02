Five Super League players charged from the play-offs as Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves stars banned

The Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy morning and afternoon following the Super League play-off clashes between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards and St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

And, following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

George Williams (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Shoulder Charge – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Alex Walmsley (St Helens) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

Matt Nicholson (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

That means it is good news for Saints and KR fans who have no players banned for this week’s clashes against Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors respectively.

Meanwhile, Edwin Ipape and George Williams have been banned for one game.

