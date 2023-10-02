Warrington’s George Williams and Leigh’s Edwin Ipape set to miss international tests through suspension

WARRINGTON WOLVES star George Williams and Leigh Leopards’ Edwin Ipape are set to miss international tests through suspension.

Both men have been given one-match bans following the Super League play-off action at the weekend, with Williams charged with a Grade B Shoulder Charge and Ipape Grade B Dangerous Contact.

With neither Warrington nor Leigh making it to the play-off semi-finals this weekend, those bans will be carried over into the international fixtures later in the year.

As such, Williams – who is the current England captain – will miss England’s first Test against Tonga on October 22 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, the home of reigning Super League champions St Helens.

Likewise, Ipape will also be absent for Papua New Guinea’s first clash in the Pacific Rugby League Championships against the Cook Islands on October 15.

Of course, Warrington and Leigh can still appeal the suspensions which, if successful, would ensure either or both men would be available for the international fixtures later this month.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.